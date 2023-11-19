Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
