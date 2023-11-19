Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

LON ALL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.65. Atlantic Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.85 ($0.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

