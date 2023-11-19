Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.92) target price on the stock.
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
LON ALL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.65. Atlantic Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.85 ($0.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.06.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Lithium
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.