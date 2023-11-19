Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Atlanta Braves worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $91,103. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.24. 43,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.