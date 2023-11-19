Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.72-$2.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.59 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

