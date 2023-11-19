Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

