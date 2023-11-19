Analyzing Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -4.67% -26.89% -10.22%

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 7 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beyond and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 75.58%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Beyond.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.58 billion 0.46 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -4.52 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.19 $3.72 million ($0.45) -4.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

