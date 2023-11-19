Analysts Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

