AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMN stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMN Healthcare Services
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.