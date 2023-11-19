AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.