Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Payden & Rygel’s 5th Largest Position

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.83. The company had a trading volume of 414,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.