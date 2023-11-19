Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 235.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $269.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

