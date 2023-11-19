AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.30. 4,332,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

