Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. 6,069,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

