Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $199,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,285. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

