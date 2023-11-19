3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of 3M worth $188,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,315. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

