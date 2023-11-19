25,397 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 3,494,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.