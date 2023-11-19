18,789 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.