14,364 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

ANSS opened at $299.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

