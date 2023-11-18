Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

