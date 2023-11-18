Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $245.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $249.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

