Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $4,964,905. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

