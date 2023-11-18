Westpac Banking Corp Sells 956 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

