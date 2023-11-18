Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,204 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,752 shares of company stock worth $850,297 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $104.97 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

