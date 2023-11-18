Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,631 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.