Westpac Banking Corp Sells 24,464 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 584.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

