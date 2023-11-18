Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,933 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 13.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.