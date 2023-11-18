Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $202.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.