Westpac Banking Corp Has $752,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,042 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.