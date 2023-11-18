Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

