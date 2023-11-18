Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,135 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 64.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 48.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

