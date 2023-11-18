Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after purchasing an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after purchasing an additional 305,884 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

