Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,446,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 30.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $91.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

