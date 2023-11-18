Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 318.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $118.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

