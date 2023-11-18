Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

