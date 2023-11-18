Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $124.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

