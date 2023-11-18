US Bancorp DE Sells 11,998 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

