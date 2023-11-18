US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $141.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

