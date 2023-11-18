US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

