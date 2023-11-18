US Bancorp DE Purchases 56,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.69% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $36.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.