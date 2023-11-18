UBS Group Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $5.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $15.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Plug Power by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 34.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

