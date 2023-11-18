U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Buys 132,500 Shares

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHAL-B opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Get U-Haul alerts:

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.