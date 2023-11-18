Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 220,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $77,574,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

