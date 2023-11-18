Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

