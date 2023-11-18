Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 55 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $228.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

