Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,981,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,620,000 after buying an additional 615,415 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.