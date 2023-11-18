Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $621,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.87 and a 200 day moving average of $498.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $613.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

