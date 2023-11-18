Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,291,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,360,000 after acquiring an additional 825,864 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10,762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 578,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 573,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

