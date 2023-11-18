TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group stock opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $389,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,557.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 9,496 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,492.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $389,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,278 shares of company stock worth $7,467,593. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

