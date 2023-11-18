TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 512.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at $168,320,330.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $957.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $869.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.