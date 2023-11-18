Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $228.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $229.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

