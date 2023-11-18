TD Cowen Upgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

